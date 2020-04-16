Cameron Diaz opened up about quarantine life with baby Raddix and called Benji Madden 'an amazing father'

Getty Images / Donato Sardella Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in December.

Cameron Diaz talked about motherhood for the first time since she and her husband, Benji Madden, welcomed their daughter Raddix in December.

Diaz called Madden “an amazing father” and said that her 3-month-old is the best part of her life during a Tuesday Instagram Live video with Katherine Power, the CEO of Who What Wear.

The star also opened up about how the family is faring while in quarantine, detailing the family’s evening routine and saying that she’s making it through this time by trying to stay in the present.

Cameron Diaz may be stuck inside, but the “Charlie’s Angels” star is loving her new life with 3-month-old daughter Raddix and her husband, Benji Madden.

Diaz opened up about motherhood for the first time on Tuesday during an Instagram Live video with her friend Katherine Power, the CEO of Who What Wear. The actress called Madden “an amazing father” and said that parenting a new baby prepared her for isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve kind of been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three-month-old, or a three-and-a-half-month old,” Diaz told Power. “So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don’t see anybody.”

Diaz said that she has loved being able to spend more time with her daughter and husband

While Diaz acknowledged that not being able to go out into the world has been difficult, she said that she’s enjoying being able to spend time with her husband and daughter.

“But it’s nice, and I love a bubble,” she said. “I love being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking.”

Diaz said that while she cooks dinner each night, Madden – who she called “so incredible” – puts their daughter down to sleep.

“I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s daddy,” Diaz said of Madden, the lead guitarist for the band Good Charlotte.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images The actress said that while not being able to go out has been tough, she’s happy to be spending more time with family.

The “Bad Teacher” star also told Power that motherhood has been a joy for her so far.

“It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” she said. “I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever, and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji, and we’re just having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just thrilled.”

Besides spending time with family, Diaz said that she’s coping with the pandemic by trying not to think too far ahead.

“The way I’m making it through this time is by staying in the present,” Diaz said. “I stay in the here and now.”

