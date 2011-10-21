We Can't Believe These Big Stars Ever Went For These Painful, Overly Sexualized And Flat-Out Insane Poses

Megan Angelo
olivia wildeElle via igossip.com

Photo shoots are a strange beast.They last forever, but seem to happen very fast — and it’s easy for things to go from “fierce” to tragic in an instant.

Unfortunately for today’s actresses, the Internet exists to make sure the worst photo shoot moments live on forever — long after the starlet in question has assembled a team that steels her against photographers’ bad whims.

Beyonce's take on the whole broken-doll-crawling-towards-lamp thing that is not actually a thing at all.

via windowswallpapers.com

Ah, the classic loincloth compromise. (Sandra Bullock)

via dailycomedy.com

Megan Fox had a bad publicist at the time. The teddy bear had an even worse one.

FHM

Many a time while using other shots from this shoot, we've shaken our heads over this angle. (Minka Kelly)

via foxstylemagazine

And sadly, the live-action Aladdin never came to be. (Julia Roberts)

via hollywoodtopactresses.blogspot.com

Somewhere between toning-class torture and actual, the-government-needs-information torture. (Jessica Alba)

via imageworldblog

We pity the poor celeb-obsessed girl who inevitably emulated this face on a date. (Jennifer Aniston)

via becauseimightforget

It feels like several people need to get arrested over this. (Nicole Scherzinger)

via bestcelebwallpapers

Laying in the grass in a corpse pose while finger chewing. Stars -- they're just like us. (Angelina Jolie)

via flash-screen.com

Sarah Jessica Parker now makes $30 million a year.

via buddytv

And this was the moment Cameron Diaz realised that no, Chad was not a real photographer at all.

via moviespad

