We Can't Believe These Big Stars Ever Went For These Painful, Overly Sexualized And Flat-Out Insane Poses

Photo shoots are a strange beast.They last forever, but seem to happen very fast — and it’s easy for things to go from “fierce” to tragic in an instant.
Unfortunately for today’s actresses, the Internet exists to make sure the worst photo shoot moments live on forever — long after the starlet in question has assembled a team that steels her against photographers’ bad whims.
Beyonce's take on the whole broken-doll-crawling-towards-lamp thing that is not actually a thing at all.
Many a time while using other shots from this shoot, we've shaken our heads over this angle. (Minka Kelly)
Somewhere between toning-class torture and actual, the-government-needs-information torture. (Jessica Alba)
We pity the poor celeb-obsessed girl who inevitably emulated this face on a date. (Jennifer Aniston)
Laying in the grass in a corpse pose while finger chewing. Stars -- they're just like us. (Angelina Jolie)
