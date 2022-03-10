Cameron Diaz reveals she rarely washes her face: ‘Twice a month if I’m lucky’

Cameron Diaz Photo by World of Wonder/Getty Images for World of Wonder

Cameron Diaz recently shared that she rarely washes her face despite having a “billion products.”

While appearing on the “Rule Breakers” podcast Tuesday, Diaz shared her views on her beauty routine.

“I like never wash my face,” she said. “Twice a month if I’m lucky.”

Cameron Diaz is redefining beauty standards for herself as she approaches 50 — and it includes rarely washing her face.

“I literally do nothing,” Diaz admitted on Michelle Visage’s podcast “Rule Breakers” Tuesday.

“I like never wash my face. Twice a month if I’m lucky,” she continued. “I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?’ Like is that all I have to do? I’m just not in that place right now where it’s where I put any energy.”

Diaz explained that it’s all about simplicity.

“For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” she said. “My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.”

However, the Golden Globe nominee didn’t always have a slimmed-down beauty routine, she said. Diaz admitted to buying into beauty standards in the past and said it’s hard not to “judge yourself against other markers of beauty.”

“I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to,” she added.

Diaz said that when she left Hollywood, her outlook changed, adding that she doesn’t subject herself to things that she once did like sitting in front of the mirror for hours a day as an actress, calling it “toxic.”

As previously reported by Insider, Diaz has been vocal about what she’s learned since retiring from acting in 2018.

Diaz told Gwyneth Paltrow in a 2020 interview that she had found “peace” in her “soul” after leaving, saying that she felt like she had “handed off parts of her life” to other people as a working actor. She reiterated the same sentiments about quitting acting in an August 2021 interview with Kevin Hart.