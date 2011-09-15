Cameron Diaz Is Single, Mila Kunis Figures Into ScarJo's Naked-Photos Scandal -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- Eva Longoria is dating Eduardo Cruz, brother of Penelope Cruz — but she’s adamant that she won’t rush down the aisle again.
- Cameron Diaz and A-Rod are finished.
- New forensic evidence suggests sloppy work by the specialists in the Amanda Knox case. The victim’s bloody jumper was left in a laundry basket for six weeks after her murder. This could be critical in Knox’s appeal.
- Lindsay Lohan pissed off an old lady when she got in the express line at the supermarket with more items than she was allowed. She had to put items back when she didn’t have enough cash, and then on the way out she lost some hair extensions.
- George Anthony shocked his wife, Dr. Phil, and viewers when he claimed that Caylee Anthony died of a drug overdose. He said the drugs could have been given to her by his daughter, Casey Anthony.
- Are Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis friends with benefits? According to reports, the same hacker who leaked the pictures of Scarlett Johansson has pictures of of Timberlake in compromising positions which were taken on Kunis’ phone.
