Cameron Diaz told Gwyneth Paltrow she has found 'peace' in her soul since quitting Hollywood

goop / YouTube Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Cameron Diaz on her Goop YouTube channel.

Cameron Diaz said that she has found “peace” since retiring from acting in 2018.

In an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for “In goop Health: The Sessions,” the former “Charlie’s Angels” star said that the industry left her no “space” for a personal life. She said: “It was so intense to work at that level and be that public.”

But Diaz said that when she turned 40 she realised that she wanted “different things” from life.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cameron Diaz says that she has found “peace” in her soul since quitting Hollywood in 2018.

Appearing on an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s online health and wellness talk-show, “In goop Health: The Sessions,” Diaz said: “I had been going so hard for so long working, making films, such a grind. I didn’t make any space for my personal life.”

But Diaz said that when she turned 40, she realised that she wanted “different things” from life. “I realised that I’d handed off parts of my life to all these other people,” she said, and “I basically had to take it back.”

Universal Pictures Cameron Diaz in ‘The Holiday.’

Asked what it felt like to walk away from her blockbuster movie career, Diaz replied: “Like peace. A peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself.”

The former star of box-office favourites such as “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Holiday,” and “There’s Something About Mary” told her friend Selma Blair that she was “done” with Hollywood in 2018, making her last screen appearance in the 2014 adaption of “Annie.”

“It was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there,” Diaz told Paltrow. “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.”

Diaz said she wouldn’t have become a mother without Paltrow’s encouragement

Since retiring Diaz has managed to stay under the radar. In 2015 Diaz married American musician, Benji Madden, and earlier this year the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix.

Getty Images / Donato Sardella Diaz married American musician Benji Madden in 2015.

Although Diaz says that she had ever planned on becoming a mother, however, strong encouragement from Paltrow changed her mind.

“You were just on me all the time,” she said. “You were like: ‘You have to. You don’t understand. If you don’t do this you will be so sad that you didn’t do it.’ “And so I credit you so much with the fact that you never let up on me.”

Paltrow, however, said that she could always sense Diaz’s maternal instincts. She said: “I could see, and I knew what a natural mother you are. Some women aren’t but you, I was like: “You’re born to do it.”

The former “Charlie’s Angels” star also opened up about how she is hoping to raise her daughter, saying that she wants her to “be free of objectification in any way, shape or form.”

She said: “I don’t want her to identify with those adjectives, I don’t want her to be like, ‘I’m pretty, I’m cute’. I want her to be like, “I’m me!”

Read more:

55 celebrity babies born this year, so far

Every single Cameron Diaz movie, ranked

Cameron Diaz says she and Benji Madden have opposite sleep schedules and it helps them parent better

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.