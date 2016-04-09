Cameron Diaz explains why she doesn't lie about her age in an industry that's obsessed with youth

Ian Phillips, Alana Yzola

Actress Cameron Diaz explores ageing in her new book ‘The Longevity Book: The Science of Ageing, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time.” In a recent interview, Diaz, 43, discussed how she’s comfortable with ageing, and why she’ll never lie about her age for a role.

