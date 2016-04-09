Cameron Diaz explains why she doesn't lie about her age in an industry that's obsessed with youth

Actress Cameron Diaz explores ageing in her new book ‘The Longevity Book: The Science of Ageing, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time.” In a recent interview, Diaz, 43, discussed how she’s comfortable with ageing, and why she’ll never lie about her age for a role.

