Cameron Diaz explains why she doesn't lie about her age in an industry that's obsessed with youth

Actress Cameron Diaz explores ageing in her new book ‘The Longevity Book: The Science of Ageing, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time.” In a recent interview, Diaz, 43, discussed how she’s comfortable with ageing, and why she’ll never lie about her age for a role.
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Alana Yzola
