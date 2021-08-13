Cameron Diaz reveals she quit acting because she hated how ‘every aspect’ of her life was ‘handed off to other people’ at the peak of her fame

Cameron Diaz’s last film role was in the 2014 remake of ‘Annie.’ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Diaz told Kevin Hart on his show that it was when she hit 40 that she decided to change her life.

She said that since quitting acting, she feels “whole.”

Diaz’s final film role before her retirement was in the 2014 remake of “Annie.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cameron Diaz opened up about why she walked away from acting in a recent appearance on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show, “Hart to Heart.”

“For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” the 48-year-old, best known for movies like “There’s Something about Mary,” “The Mask,” and “Charlie’s Angels,” told Hart. “My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.”

Diaz admitted that it got to a point in her fame that parts of her life was “handed off to other people.”

She realized when she hit 40 that there were “so many parts of my life… that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing,” she told Hart.

Since that change, Diaz said, “I feel whole.”

“I met my husband, we started a family, all those things I didn’t have time for before,” Diaz said. “Actually, not just have the time for but didn’t have the space to make the right decisions for me at the time to bring that in.”

Diaz married the lead guitarist of Good Charlotte, Benji Madden, in 2015. They welcomed daughter Raddix in December 2019. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2018 she announced that she had retired from acting. Diaz’s final movie before retiring was the 2014 remake of “Annie.”