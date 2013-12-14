Cameron Diaz Buys A New $US9 Million Condo In Chelsea

Cameron Diaz just picked up a chic condo in Walker Tower in New York City’s Chelsea neighbourhood for $US9 million, Trulia reports.

Diaz’s new pad on West 18th Street has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a home office and Southeast views of the Statue of Liberty and Freedom Tower.

The 3,022-square foot residence also boasts in-unit laundry, a built-in humidification system and an ultra-quiet central air conditioning system.

Check out Cameron’s new digs:





The kitchen has a wine cooler, speed oven and built-in coffee maker.



The condo has 3.5 bathrooms.

Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.

Here’s a view of the master bedroom.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.