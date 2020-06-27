Every single Cameron Diaz movie, ranked

20th Century Fox; DreamWorks; 20th Century Fox Cameron Diaz has acted across a wide variety of genres.

Cameron Diaz is known for appearing in movies like “There’s Something About Mary” (1998) and “Charlie’s Angels” (2000).

Diaz’s highest-rated films include “Being John Malkovich” (1999) and “In a World” (2013).

Her lowest-rated films are “Slackers” (2002) and “Keys to Tulsa” (1997).

Cameron Diaz is perhaps best known for starring in romantic comedies like “There’s Something About Mary” (1998) and for voicing Princess Fiona in the animated “Shrek” franchise.

Although the actress announced that she was retired from acting in 2018, she’s managed to build up quite the filmography over the past few decades.

Here’s every movie Diaz has been in, ranked according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

One of Diaz’s lowest-rated movies is “Slackers” (2002).

Screen Gems Cameron Diaz appeared briefly as herself in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Summary: In the comedy “Slackers,” straight-laced student Ethan (Jason Schwartzman) blackmails three cheating classmates into helping him date a popular girl named Angela (Jaime King).

Diaz had a brief cameo appearance in the film as herself.

Critics panned “Slackers,” calling it a lazy, raunchy film that was overshadowed by better comedies.

“This bafflingly uninteresting, unfunny movie is very much not to be compared with superior films like Richard Linklater’s ‘Slacker’ or Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks,'” Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

In “Keys to Tulsa” (1997), she played Trudy.

PolyGram Filmed Entertainment ITC Entertainment Cameron Diaz in ‘Keys to Tulsa.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Summary: In the drama “Keys to Tulsa,” small-scale film critic Richter Boudreau (Eric Stoltz) returns to his hometown of Tulsa to the annoyance of his mother Cynthia (Mary Tyler Moore). While trying to get back on his feet, Richter becomes embroiled in a blackmailing scandal.

Diaz had a supporting role in the drama as Trudy, Richter’s ex-girlfriend.

Critics came to a general consensus that “Keys to Tulsa” suffered from a convoluted plot and an overstuffed script.

“This nonsensical picture appears to have been directed by a coma victim and edited by an axe maniac,” Ryan Gilbey wrote for the Independent.

She was Freddie in “Feeling Minnesota” (1996).

New Line Home Entertainment Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz in ‘Feeling Minnesota.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: “Feeling Minnesota” is a dark comedy centered on former stripper Freddie (Diaz) who is set to marry a nightclub owner’s accountant (Vincent D’Onofrio) to settle a debt. But things take an unexpected turn when she falls for his brother Jjaks (Keanu Reeves).

“Feeling Minnesota” was hammered with poor reviews from critics who felt that the characters were underwritten and the plot was too familiar.

“Steven Baigelman, who wrote and directed, aims for offbeat, flippant Tarantino-esque lowlife kicks but misses the mark on every count, having no feel for characters, plot, action or dialogue,” Anne Billson wrote for The Telegraph.

The actress played Annie in “Sex Tape” (2014).

Sony Pictures Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel in ‘Sex Tape.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

Summary: Married couple Jay (Jason Segel) and Annie (Diaz) try to mix up their love life by filming a sex tape, but trouble ensues when they accidentally upload their private video online.

Much tamer than the premise suggests, “Sex Tape” played it safe and lost a good amount of humour and suspense in the process, according to critics.

“In short, it’s a PG plot for an X-rated story,” Jake Coyle wrote for the Associated Press.

Diaz appeared as PJ Puznowski in “Gambit” (2012).

CBS Films Cameron Diaz in ‘Gambit.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

Summary: In “Gambit,” British thief Harry Deane (Colin Firth) enlists the help of PJ Puznowski (Diaz) to steal a statue from wealthy widower Lionel Shabandar (Alan Rickman), but the plan gets more complicated when he starts to fall for PJ.

A remake of the 1966 comedy, “Gambit” was reviewed as a needless retelling that wasn’t funny or inventive enough to be justified.

“The mood isn’t so much vintage as instantly old-hat,” wrote Charlotte O’Sullivan for the London Evening Standard.

In “The Invisible Circus” (2001), she played Faith.

New Line Cinema Cameron Diaz in ‘The Invisible Circus.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

Summary: In “The Invisible Circus,” Phoebe (Jordana Brewster) attempts to retrace her late-sister Faith’s (Diaz) journey through Europe years after her mysterious disappearance. When she runs into Faith’s ex-boyfriend Wolf (Christopher Eccleston), Phoebe finds herself falling for him.

Critics said that “The Invisible Circus” suffered from an overwritten and overstuffed script, as well as a cast of unrelatable characters.

“A movie for people who are so sensitive they barely notice the feelings of others or what’s going on in the world,” Charles Taylor wrote for Salon.

She was Jules in “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” (2012).

Lionsgate Cameron Diaz and Matthew Morrison in ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 23%

Summary: In this romantic comedy, TV fitness guru Jules (Diaz) and her partner Evan (Matthew Morrison) prepare for the birth of their baby as their lives intertwine with other expecting mothers: author Wendy (Elizabeth Banks), photographer Holly (Jennifer Lopez), and food-truck chef Rosie (Anna Kendrick).

With flimsily written female characters and a borderline mind-numbing plot, “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” was hard for many critics to sit through.

“Those who don’t have children would find it rather agonising, while those who do might not wish to pay a babysitter for the pleasure of seeing a film about nappies and epidurals,” Jenny McCartney wrote for The Telegraph.

The actress played Carly Whitten in “The Other Woman” (2014).

20th Century Fox Kate Upton, Cameron Diaz, and Leslie Mann in ‘The Other Woman.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Summary: In “The Other Woman,” Carly Whitten (Diaz) seeks revenge on her ex-boyfriend, Mark (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), when she realises that he was using her to cheat on his wife, Kate (Leslie Mann), and his secret girlfriend, Amber (Kate Upton).

Critics were quick to pick apart “The Other Woman” as a vapid and humorless film that underserved its quality cast.

“Everything in this movie is overcooked and pushed far beyond its power to amuse,” Sandra Hall wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald. “In the end, it becomes a screeching bore.”

Diaz starred as Joy in “What Happens in Vegas” (2008).

Twentieth Century Fox Ashton Kutcher and Cameron Diaz in ‘What Happens in Vegas.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

Summary: In the comedy “What Happens in Vegas,” Joy (Diaz) and Jack (Ashton Kutcher) get drunkenly hitched in Las Vegas after a wild night out. Soon after, Jack hits a $US3 million jackpot on a slot machine just as they’re on the cusp of filing for divorce, which pits the two further against each other.

Critics were thoroughly unimpressed with “What Happens in Vegas,” calling it unfunny and forgettable.

“The screenplay is awful, the direction is bland and the performances are beyond redemption,” Richard Roeper wrote for Ebert and Roeper.

In “The Sweetest Thing” (2002), she played Christina Walters.

Columbia Pictures Cameron Diaz in ‘The Sweetest Thing.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Summary: In “The Sweetest Thing,” Christina Walters (Diaz) is on the verge of giving up dating for good when she bumps into Peter Donahue (Thomas Jane) at a nightclub and falls head over heels for him. When he disappears from her life, Christina impulsively follows him to his brother’s wedding.

Brimming with lowbrow gags and cardboard-thin characters, “The Sweetest Thing” didn’t enthuse many critics.

“‘Forgettable’ is one of the best things one could call this film,” Philip Martin wrote for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

She was Miss Hannigan in the movie musical “Annie” (2014).

Sony Pictures/Annie Trailer Quvenzhané Wallis and Cameron Diaz in ‘Annie.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Summary: A new adaptation of a classic story that’s been retold in many forms, the musical comedy centres on Annie (Quvenzhané Wallis), a plucky kid who suffers under the roof of her overbearing foster-mother Miss Hannigan (Diaz) until mayoral candidate Will Stacks (Jamie Foxx) adopts her.

Despite the undeniable charm of its central lead, “Annie” buckled under the weight of a movie that was chock-full of clichés and mixed-messaging on materialism.

“There’s not much delight to be had in an orphan’s bedazzlement by this corporate paradise – besides, is gaining material wealth all the story has to offer?” Tim Robey wrote for The Telegraph.

The actress played Malkina in “The Counselor” (2013).

20th Century Fox Cameron Diaz in ‘The Counselor.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Summary: In “The Counselor,” an unnamed counselor (Michael Fassbender) gets his hands dirty by working for a network of cartels. When a deal goes awry, Malkina (Diaz) tries to take advantage of the lawyer and profit from his failure.

Marred down by a ludicrous premise and offbeat comedic timing, “The Counselor” left critics underwhelmed.

“An inert, dispiriting, detached, disjointed, counterfeit and clumsy film,” Adam Lee Davies wrote for Little White Lies.

Diaz appeared as Nathalie in “Head Above Water” (1996).

New Line Home Entertainment Cameron Diaz in ‘Head Above Water.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: While on vacation in New England with her husband George (Harvey Keitel), Nathalie (Diaz) is visited by an old flame named Kent (Billy Zane). When she wakes up the next morning, Nathalie is shocked to find Kent dead from alcohol poisoning and rushes to hide the evidence before George uncovers her affair.

Some critics said that the dark comedy held promise, but it was weighed down by moments of unnecessary melodrama and unbelievable plot twists.

“One moment, ‘Head Above Water’ plays like a clanking melodrama, the next like a gallows comedy of corrupt yuppie manners,”Stephen Holden wrote for The New York Times.

In “Very Bad Things” (1998), she played Laura Garrety.

PolyGram Cameron Diaz in ‘Very Bad Things.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: In this dark comedy, Kyle Fisher (Jon Favreau) gets a break from his controlling bride-to-be Laura Garrety (Diaz) when his friends take him out for a night full of debauchery. But things go from spontaneous to shocking when a woman ends up dead.

Although the film had genuinely funny moments, per critics, most weren’t entirely won over by “Very Bad Things,” which proved too gruesome for some and borderline unwatchable for others.

“Aiming for the giddy gruesomeness of ‘Shallow Grave,’ [director Peter] Berg piles one sadistic thrill on top of another without noticing how flat and charmless the whole enterprise feels,”Anthony Quinn wrote for the Independent.

She voiced Princess Fiona in “Shrek the Third” (2007).

DreamWorks Cameron Diaz voiced Princess Fiona.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: In the animated sequel “Shrek the Third,” Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) is next in line to inherit the kingdom when his father-in-law unexpectedly dies.

As Shrek, who doesn’t want to leave his swamp to take the throne, looks for a suitable replacement, Prince Charming (voiced by Rupert Everett) plots to foil Shrek and Princess Fiona’s (voiced by Diaz) plans.

Despite having moments of humour and heart, “Shrek the Third” wasn’t held as highly as the successful first two installments.

“In the end, ‘Shrek the Third,’ like so many Hollywood animation movies today, neither trusts itself nor cares to create any new magic,” Sukhdev Sandhu wrote for The Telegraph.

The actress played Celine in “A Life Less Ordinary” (1997).

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment Cameron Diaz in ‘A Life Less Ordinary.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: In the fantasy comedy “A Life Less Ordinary,” two angels (Holly Hunter and Delroy Lindo) are sent down to Earth to ensure that aspiring writer Robert (Ewan McGregor) and wealthy heiress Celine (Diaz) fall in love. However, an unexpected kidnapping throws a wrench in the angels’ plans.

Although it was full of Danny Boyle’s signature directing style, critics looked past that and found a nonsensical script and overly complicated plot underneath.

“The plot’s a mess, the characters flail about in scenes without points, and the more we see of Cameron Diaz and Ewan McGregor, the more we yearn for a nice, simple little love story,” Roger Ebert wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times.

Diaz was Julie Gianni in “Vanilla Sky” (2001).

Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz starred in ‘Vanilla Sky.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Summary: In “Vanilla Sky,” womanizer David Ames (Tom Cruise) is wooed by his best friend’s girlfriend, Sofia (Penélope Cruz). On the cusp of starting a new relationship, David is involved in a car accident with his old flame Julie (Diaz), and his life is changed forever.

A remake of the 1997 Spanish film “Open Your Eyes,” “Vanilla Sky” impressed some critics but most thought it wasn’t inventive enough to warrant a US adaptation.

“The real mystery here is why a filmmaker as talented and unique as [Cameron] Crowe would want to devote several years of his life to recreating someone else’s movie,” David Ansen wrote for Newsweek.

In “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” (2003), she played Natalie.

Columbia Pictures Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore in ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Summary: In the sequel to “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), superspies Dylan (Drew Barrymore), Alex (Lucy Liu), and Natalie (Diaz) return to scour the globe for missing rings that bear classified information for the witness protection program.

Packed with silly dialogue and action sequences that mirrored video game choreography, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” was best enjoyed by critics who didn’t take it too seriously.

“[A]s with the first film, it’s a complete goof, meant to be enjoyed with a large popcorn and lots of air conditioning,”Daniel M. Kimmel wrote for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

She was interviewed for the documentary “The Unbelievers” (2013).

Black Chalk Productions Richard Dawkins and Lawrence Krauss starred in the documentary.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: The special-interest documentary “The Unbelievers” centres on the importance of science and logic in the modern age, uncovered by world-renowned scientists Richard Dawkins and Lawrence Krauss.

Diaz was interviewed for the documentary alongside other public figures like Sarah Silverman and Stephen Hawking.

Critics thought “The Unbelievers” was a serviceable, if slightly disappointing, documentary namely due to its attempt to tackle in-depth topics of science, religion, and reason in just an hour.

“There’s simply not enough time given to any meaningful exchange of ideas,” Liam Lacey wrote for The Globe and Mail.

The actress played Lenore Case in “The Green Hornet” (2011).

Sony Pictures Cameron Diaz in ‘The Green Hornet.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: After the mysterious death of his father, Britt Reid (Seth Rogen) is suddenly forced to take on responsibility for the first time in his life. With the help of Kato (Jay Chou) and Lenore Case (Diaz), Britt becomes the Green Hornet and fights crime to help protect his city.

Held back by staggered pacing, barely passable action, and a commitment to too many genres, “The Green Hornet” left many critics scratching their heads.

“Despite its obvious angling to become a franchise, this ‘Green Hornet’ offers little that’s worth committing to even the ‘cult flick’ chamber of your brain,” Lisa Kennedy wrote for The Denver Post.

Diaz was Norma Lewis in “The Box” (2009).

Warner Bros. Pictures Cameron Diaz and James Marsden in ‘The Box.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: On a wintry night, Norma (Diaz) and Arthur Lewis (James Marsden) receive a mysterious package with only a button inside. A strange man then comes to their door and tells them that if they press the button they will receive $US1 million, but an unknown stranger will die because of their actions.

Critics called “The Box” an odd, yet interesting, psychological thriller that was bogged down by its decision to put plot before character development.

“[Richard] Kelly is at his best when he’s making mind-melting science fiction with allegorical underpinnings, but unfortunately ‘The Box’ is more like a morality play with a few science fiction characters hanging around in the background,” wrote film critic Annalee Newitz for Gizmodo.

In “Bad Teacher” (2011), she played Elizabeth Halsey.

Columbia Pictures Cameron Diaz starred in ‘Bad Teacher.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: In the comedy “Bad Teacher,” Elizabeth Halsey (Diaz) is perfectly happy working as a negligent instructor who puts booze and drugs above student test scores. But when a new substitute teacher (Justin Timberlake) catches her eye, Elizabeth hatches her wildest scheme yet: actually teaching her class.

Unapologetically brazen with its humour, “Bad Teacher” earned a few laughs from critics but wasn’t solid enough to yield a positive overall score.

“Cameron Diaz eats the screen up in ‘Bad Teacher’ but can’t withstand the enormously dim-witted script,” Benjo Colauti wrote for We Got This Covered.

She voiced Sigmund Freud in “A Liar’s Autobiography: The Untrue Story of Monty Python’s Graham Chapman” (2012).

Brainstorm Media Cameron Diaz voiced Sigmund Freud.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: Part art-house animation part autobiographical comedy, “A Liar’s Autobiography: The Untrue Story of Monty Python’s Graham Chapman” is a mix of sketches and scenes parodying the life and career of Graham Chapman, one of the founding members of the Monty Python comedy group.

Diaz lent her voice to the film as Sigmund Freud.

Blaringly colourful and only sporadically entertaining, “A Liar’s Autobiography” baffled critics.

“Fosters a messy, colourful memory in your mind: surreal, psychedelic, sometimes funny, but frustratingly empty beneath the surface, a disappointingly inadequate tribute to a great comedian,” John Nugent wrote for CineVue.

Diaz played Sara Fitzgerald in “My Sister’s Keeper” (2009).

Warner Bros. Pictures Cameron Diaz in ‘My Sister’s Keeper.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Summary: In order to prolong the life of their daughter Kate (Sofia Vassilieva), Sara (Diaz) and Brian (Jason Patric) conceive another child, Anna (Abigail Breslin), through in-vitro fertilisation in the hopes that she will become a kidney donor. After years of sacrificing to medically help her sister undergo leukemia treatments, 11-year-old Anna decides to sue her parents for medical emancipation.

Although critics left with tears in their eyes, many were divided by the family drama, with some saying it was overtly heavy-handed and emotionally manipulative.

“This medical-ethics drama is like a sustained assault on the tear ducts,” Anthony Quinn wrote for the Independent.

The actress played Amanda in “The Holiday” (2006).

Universal Pictures Cameron Diaz in ‘The Holiday.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Summary: Seeking a break from their respective lives, Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Diaz) decide to switch homes for the holidays. While finding their footing in LA and England, the two women both fall in love: Iris with Miles (Jack Black) and Amanda with Graham (Jude Law).

Although the central cast was charming in their leading roles in “The Holiday,” critics generally grew tiresome of the plot as it neared a predictable end.

“Watchable, but overly long and ultimately disappointing romcom, despite spirited performances and the occasional sparkly moment,”Matthew Turner wrote for ViewLondon.

Diaz appeared as a TV reporter in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” (1998).

Universal Pictures Cameron Diaz in ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Summary: In “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp) and Dr. Gonzo (Benicio Del Toro) embark on a road trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in a swirl of drugs, cigarettes, and booze.

Diaz had a cameo appearance in the film as a TV reporter.

Based on the book by Hunter S. Thompson, “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” was a bit too off-putting for some critics.

“If [Terry] Gilliam was intending to create a film that would disgust, disorient and eventually irritate, then this one’s a bona-fide masterpiece – but don’t expect me to sit through it ever again,” Scott Wienberg wrote for Apollo Guide.

In “Knight and Day” (2010), she played June Havens.

Fox Cameron Diaz in ‘Knight and Day.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: After bumping into Roy Miller (Cruise) at an airport, June Havens (Diaz) gets swept into his world of plane crashes, car chases, and danger. Roy offers June protection as they travel the globe from Austria to Spain, evading government agents with ulterior motives.

“Knight and Day” was neither an Oscar hopeful nor an outright bad movie, and critics generally agreed that it was a harmless, middle-of-the-road action-comedy.

“As a time-waster, ‘Knight and Day’ is entertaining enough. It sets the bar low then clears it effortlessly,” Brian D. Johnson wrote for Maclean’s magazine.

She was Christina Pagniacci in “Any Given Sunday” (1999).

Warner Bros. Pictures Cameron Diaz in ‘Any Given Sunday.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: In the sports drama “Any Given Sunday,” football coach Tony D’Amato (Al Pacino) butts heads with the new team owner Christina Pagniacci (Diaz) as injuries, strong-minded players, and high-profile contracts keep them on their toes.

Although “Any Given Sunday” has from a paint-by-numbers plot, some critics found value in the film’s commentary on the tense world of professional football.

“After you’ve seen the first 10 minutes, you could probably write out the plot yourself, beat by beat,” Stephen Marche wrote for Esquire. “But inside all that cliché is actually a very interesting, and very pertinent, vision of football.”

The actress once again voiced Princess Fiona in “Shrek Forever After” (2010).

DreamWorks Cameron Diaz and Mike Myers voiced the lead characters in ‘Shrek Forever After.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

Summary: Feeling like his life didn’t turn out the way he planned, Shrek (voiced by Myers) makes a dangerous deal with the mischievous Rumpelstiltskin (voiced by Walt Dohrn) and accidentally erases himself from existence. Trapped in a parallel world, Shrek seeks out Fiona (voiced by Diaz) to make things right.

A step ahead of the third chapter but still not as entertaining as the first two “Shrek” films, “Shrek Forever After” was reviewed as needless but enjoyable.

“An entertaining conclusion to the franchise – one that parents should happily endure. But let’s hope that’s all, folks,”Anna Smith wrote for Time Out.

Diaz appeared as Heather in “She’s the One” (1996).

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment Cameron Diaz in ‘She’s the One.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Summary: In the comedy “She’s the One,” two brothers – Mickey (Edward Burns) and Francis Fitzpatrick (Mike McGlone) – grapple with love and life as they compete for the affections of Heather (Diaz) despite the fact that they’re both in other relationships.

Peppered with funny moments and spurred along by engaging performances, “She’s the One” split critics down the middle by proving to be a likable but imperfect romantic comedy.

“Even though it strains credibility at times, it never ceases to be amusing,” Madeleine Williams wrote for Cinematter.

In “The Last Supper” (1996), she played Jude.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Cameron Diaz in ‘The Last Supper.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Summary: “The Last Supper” is a dark comedy about five well-meaning graduate students – Jude (Diaz), Pete (Ron Eldard), Paulie (Annabeth Gish), Marc (Jonathan Penner), and Luke (Courtney B. Vance) – who throw a dinner party every week with deadly intentions.

“The Last Supper” eluded to a dark premise and it delivered. The film wowed critics with its gallows humour but didn’t quite stick the landing as a whole.

“[The] film is poignant and courageous, but its curious status – a film of a play that seems to want to be a documentary – muffles its impact,” Quentin Curtis wrote for The Telegraph.

She appeared as herself in “Who is Norman Lloyd?” (2007).

Journeyman Films Cameron Diaz was interviewed for the documentary.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Summary: “Who is Norman Lloyd?” is a retrospective documentary on the life of entertainer, actor, and director Norman Lloyd. It’s told through archival footage and interviews from friends and admirers.

Diaz was interviewed for the film alongside celebrities like Ray Bradbury and Arthur Hiller.

Simple but pleasant, “Who is Norman Lloyd?” captured the life of an interesting subject in critics’ eyes.

“Captures the joy of the man as he talks about working in the ’30s with stage directors like Elia Kazan and Joseph Losey, or playing tennis with Chaplin under the bright LA sun,” Stephen Whitty wrote for The Newark Star-Ledger.

The actress played Natalie in “Charlie’s Angels” (2000).

Sony Pictures Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu in ‘Charlie’s Angels.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Summary: In the film adaptation of the 1970s TV show, “Charlie’s Angels” centres on Natalie (Diaz), Dylan (Barrymore), and Alex (Liu), three superspy detectives who work together to investigate the kidnapping of an elite billionaire.

Critics agreed that even though “Charlie’s Angels” was hardly a winning picture, it was a fun popcorn movie that was best enjoyed when you didn’t think about it too hard.

“The winking and self awareness outstay their welcome. The characters aren’t fully drawn,” Nathaniel Rogers wrote for The Film Experience. “But so what?”

Diaz appeared as Kimberly Wallace in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997).

TriStar Pictures Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Summary: Julianne (Julia Roberts) always expected to end up with her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney), but she’s surprised when he calls out of the blue to announce his engagement to heiress Kimberly Wallace (Diaz) instead. Without holding back, Julianne travels to the wedding with every intention of winning Michael back.

Although it initially appeared to be a formulaic romantic comedy, “My Best Friend’s Wedding” surprised a lot of critics with its clever subversion of genre tropes.

“Anchored by skilled comedienne Julia Roberts, this skewered variation on jealousy and the wrong woman doing battle in the aisles is a winning balance of the familiar and the novel,”Leonard Klady wrote for Variety.

In “Gangs of New York” (2002), she played Jenny Everdeane.

Miramax Films Cameron Diaz and Leonardo DiCaprio starred in ‘Gangs of New York.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Summary: In “Gangs of New York,” Amsterdam (Leonardo DiCaprio) returns to New York City to seek revenge on Bill “The Butcher” Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis), the man who killed his father. While undercover, Amsterdam confides in street thief Jenny Everdeane (Diaz), a woman who was once involved with Bill.

The film was directed by Martin Scorsese, and critics found a lot to admire in the dark crime drama, even if they didn’t consider it the director’s best project.

“The whole may not add up to the sum of its parts, but it’s difficult to dismiss the brilliance of those parts,” Michael Dequina wrote for The Movie Report.

She was Carol in “Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her” (2000).

United Artists Films Cameron Diaz in ‘Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her. ‘

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Summary: The lives of five apparent strangers, told through vignettes, are brought together after Detective Kathy Faber (Amy Brenneman) discovers a body at a crime scene and recognises it as her old friend in the dramatic comedy “Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her.”

Diaz had a central role in the film as Carol Faber, Kathy’s sister.

“A collection of five femme-oriented vignettes that are not intricately linked dramatically but overlap characters, this observant, emotionally acute drama is distinguished by a pronounced poetic sensibility in its writing and visual style,”Todd McCarthy wrote for Variety.

The actress played Maggie in “In Her Shoes” (2005).

20th Century Fox Cameron Diaz in ‘In Her Shoes.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Summary: After Maggie (Diaz) and her sister Rose (Toni Collette) have a falling out, Maggie unexpectedly connects with Ella Hirsch (Shirley MacLaine), the grandmother they never knew they had.

Simple at times but altogether moving, “In Her Shoes” was applauded by critics for its honest and mature plot.

“The dialogue is exceptional – bruising, funny, wise, with the directness that only siblings can inflict on each other,”Paul Byrnes wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Diaz appeared as Tina Carlyle in “The Mask” (1994).

New Line Cinema Cameron Diaz in ‘The Mask.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Summary: Awkward banker Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) gets a kick in the pants after he puts on a magical mask that transforms him into a green-faced prankster with otherworldly powers. Brimming with new confidence, Stanley uses his powers to conquer his fears and catch the eye of Tina Carlyle (Diaz).

Although the movie’s plot was a little flimsy at times, critics had fun with Carrey’s oddball antics and mastery of physical humour.

“Not only is he adept at physical humour, the kind of knockabout stuff that recalls the classic silent clowns, but Carrey also has a bright and likable screen presence, a lost puppy quality that is surprisingly endearing,” Kenneth Turan wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

In “There’s Something About Mary” (1998), she played Mary.

20th Century Fox Cameron Diaz in ‘There’s Something About Mary.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Summary: In the zany comedy “There’s Something About Mary,” Ted (Ben Stiller) hires private investigator Pat Healy (Matt Dillon) to track down his high-school sweetheart Mary (Diaz). But when Pat falls for Mary as well, Ted finds himself competing with him for Mary’s attention.

Crude and garish without apology, “There’s Something About Mary” was still charming enough at its core to win over a majority of critics.

“The movie managed to walk a line between raunchy, gross-out comedy and a romantic comedy,” wrote film critic Kevin Carr for 7M Pictures.

She voiced Princess Fiona for the first time in “Shrek” (2001).

DreamWork Animations Cameron Diaz originated the voice role of Princess Fiona in ‘Shrek.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: When his home is overrun with fairy-tale creatures, an ogre named Shrek (voiced by Myers) promises to rescue Princess Fiona (voiced by Diaz) for the smug, tyrannical Lord Farquaad (voiced by John Lithgow) in order to get his swamp back.

Critics loved “Shrek” both for its comedic voice cast and its delightful allusions to fairy tales and pop culture.

“‘Shrek’ is alive, and with dark, sly and absolutely hilarious irreverence lampooning every once-sacred characteristic of the nursery kingdom,” Alexander Walker wrote for the London Evening Standard. “‘Shrek’ is a subversive joy.”

The actress returned as Fiona in “Shrek 2” (2004).

Dreamworks In ‘Shrek 2,’ Shrek and Fiona meet the parents.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: Shrek (voiced by Myers) faces his biggest obstacle yet when Fiona (voiced by Diaz) invites him to meet her parents, the rulers of the Kingdom of Far Far Away. Unimpressed with his daughter’s suitor, the king (voiced by John Cleese) enlists the help of Fairy Godmother (voiced by Jennifer Saunders) to split the couple up.

Critics held high expectations for the “Shrek” franchise after the success of the first movie, and “Shrek 2” did not disappoint.

“Can an ogre live happily ever after? Can fairy tale characters be content with their fairytale lives? Can an Oscar-winning animated success generate a successful sequel?” Kenneth Turan wrote for the Los Angeles Times. “To all these questions, ‘Shrek 2’ is happy to answer yes, yes and yes.”

The actress made a cameo in “Minority Report” (2002).

20th Century Fox Tom Cruise starred in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: Based in part on the novel by Philip K. Dick, “Minority Report” centres on John Anderton (Cruise), the chief in charge of “Precrime” control in a futurist society. When other leaders predict that John will commit a murder, he scrambles to stop it from happening.

Diaz appeared in an uncredited role as a bus passenger.

Critics praised the science-fiction film for its stunning visual effects and strong leading cast.

“Ferociously intense, furiously kinetic, it’s expressionist film noir science fiction that, like all good sci-fi, peers into the future to shed light on the present,” David Ansen wrote for Newsweek.

Diaz has a small role in “In a World” (2013).

Roadside Attractions via Netflix Lake Bell starred in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In this romantic comedy, vocal coach Carol Solomon (Lake Bell) sets out to become the next big voiceover star after finding motivation from her father, a current legend in the field.

Diaz made a brief appearance in the film.

Critics thought there was a lot to love about “In a World,” including the strong female lead and exhilarating humour.

Anna Smith wrote for Time Out, “Like her character, Bell has made herself a contender in a male-dominated industry. And a damn funny one at that.”

Diaz starred as Lotte Schwartz in “Being John Malkovich” (1999), her highest-rated film.

Gramercy Pictures Cameron Diaz in ‘Being John Malkovich.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: In the fantastical, comedic drama “Being John Malkovich,” Craig Schwartz (John Cusack) discovers a magical door that leads to the centre of actor John Malkovich’s brain and allows him to control his body. Trouble ensues when Craig’s wife Lotte (Diaz) takes advantage of the portal as well.

Thoroughly bizarre and inventive, “Being John Malkovich” was praised by critics as an off-the-wall comedy that transcended everyday cinema.

“Fabulously funny and delightfully disturbed, ‘Being John Malkovich’ is the ultimate voyeur movie, a dark and at times malevolent take on what it’s like to be in someone else’s skull, looking out,” David Germain wrote for the Associated Press.

