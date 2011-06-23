CO-STAR: Cameron Diaz Is A 'Walking Boner Town'

Blackbook has a great interview with Tom Lennon, co-creator of Reno 911!, who appears alongside Cameron Diaz in “Bad Teacher.”



How did the self-proclaimed “character actor” feel about working with Diaz?

“She’s really a walking boner town.”

Oh. Well that’s fun.



But wait! Now that you’ve clicked through to see Cam’s picture, here are the smart thoughts Lennon has about being a writer: “If you don’t feel like writing, it’s never going to work out, I guarantee it. Hemingway did a lot of crazy shit. He was catching marlins, and punching people, and going to bull-fights. He still wrote like a motherfucker. So you should feel that compulsion. Even if you’re going to write terrible schlock like me.”

That is so not boner town.

