WATCH: Cameron Diaz Feeds Alex Rodriguez Popcorn At The Super Bowl

Dashiell Bennett

The highlight of the Super Bowl so far? (Besides Nick Collins interception-touchdown.) New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez being fed popcorn by his girlfriend, Cameron Diaz.

Check out the video below (grabbed by the good folks at Mocksession.com):

