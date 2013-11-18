Cameron Clyne Took A $1 Million Pay Cut After NAB Missed Performance Hurdles

Getty/Cameron Spencer

NAB boss Cameron Clyne took a $1 million pay cut in the year to September, according to the bank’s annual report out today.

Clyne’s cash salary rose $265,000 in the year to $2.6 million, in which he earned $7.7 million.

Though he made less overall — compared to the year before — after missing out on cash and share-based performance bonuses for 2012.

