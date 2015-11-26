Here's why Cameron wants to bomb Syria

Jeremy Wilson
David CameronFacebook

British Prime Minister David Cameron is present his case to the House of Commons for British to extend air strikes against ISIS into Syria. A vote on the airstrikes will be held next week.

Here are the main points Cameron is making:

  • Seven of the terrorist plots linked to ISIS were stopped by security forces in the last year
  • Britain’s closest allies are the US and France. They want the UK to help.
  • Britain shouldn’t let other countries act on its behalf.
  • British Brimstone missiles are more accurate than US weapons.

Refresh this post for updates.

NOW WATCH: This woman got a prime seat at a Trump rally, and spent the whole time reading a book about racism

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

politics-us syria uk