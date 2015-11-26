Here's why Cameron wants to bomb Syria

British Prime Minister David Cameron is present his case to the House of Commons for British to extend air strikes against ISIS into Syria. A vote on the airstrikes will be held next week.

Here are the main points Cameron is making:

Seven of the terrorist plots linked to ISIS were stopped by security forces in the last year

Britain’s closest allies are the US and France. They want the UK to help.

Britain shouldn’t let other countries act on its behalf.

British Brimstone missiles are more accurate than US weapons.

