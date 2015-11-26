Here's why Cameron wants to bomb Syria

British Prime Minister David Cameron is present his case to the House of Commons for British to extend air strikes against ISIS into Syria. A vote on the airstrikes will be held next week.
Here are the main points Cameron is making:
- Seven of the terrorist plots linked to ISIS were stopped by security forces in the last year
- Britain’s closest allies are the US and France. They want the UK to help.
- Britain shouldn’t let other countries act on its behalf.
- British Brimstone missiles are more accurate than US weapons.
