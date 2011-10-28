CAMERON: City Of London Is Under "Constant Attack" From Brussels

David Cameron, British Prime Minister, has attacked the effect of EU legislation on London.



“London is the centre of financial services in Europe. It’s under constant attack through Brussels directives. It’s an area of concern, it’s a key national interest that we need to defend,” Cameron said in during a trip to Perth, Australia, for a Commonwealth summit.

Cameron, whose Conservative party has seen something of a split over the EU issue in recent weeks, made a series of critical comments on the EU during the meeting.

