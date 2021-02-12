Bucs tight end Cameron Brate says he would have had to retire if he had dropped Tom Brady's trophy toss across the water

Cameron Brate made the biggest catch of his career on Wednesday.

Brate caught Tom Brady’s Lombardi Trophy toss during the Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade.

Brate credited Brady for making “a great throw” on the play.

Brady, who usually avoids forcing the ball into a risky situation on the field, felt confident during the Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade and decided to throw the championship trophy over to a boat trailing behind him.

Thankfully, Brate was waiting on the other boat and made a sure-handed grab on the trophy.

After the play, Brate said he was relieved he was able to come down with the ball.

“If I had dropped that? I think I would have had to retire,” Brate told the Tampa Bay Times. “That was amazing. He pointed it at me. We talked about it earlier. It was a great throw. I mean, what do you expect from Tom Brady. A great throw.”

Lmao this angle is so much better pic.twitter.com/831CxVTFNG — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 10, 2021

Brate made three receptions for 26 yards on Super Bowl Sunday, but it’s possible that no completion was more important than his catch on Wednesday.

