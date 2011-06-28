Video: Everyone Laughs After British PM Makes Sexual Joke During Bailout Debate

Well… this is something you don’t see in Congress.



The British House of Commons were meeting yesterday when PM David Cameron was asked about a 2013 Greek bailout by MP Peter Bone of Wellingborough and Rushden.

What happened next? Well… it’s probably best if you watch for yourself.

Watch below:



Mrs. Bone had previous asked about a referendum on British membership of the Euro, according to The Sun. It appears Cameron has been disappointing Mrs. Bone a lot…

