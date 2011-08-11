COUNTERSTRIKE: London Police Arrest Hundreds And Cameron Threatens To Unleash The Army

Photo: ap

The British authorities have seized momentum against the rioters in the past 24 hours.Scotland Yard said it had arrested 922 rioters in the past 5 days. Police also said this morning they will raid houses and plan scores of arrests.



Last night riots were minimal.

Right now Prime Minister David Cameron is talking to Parliament about zero tolerance:

“We will not put up with this in our country. We will not allow a culture of fear on our streets… We will track you down, we will charge you, we will punish you.”

He also said he may authorise the army to help a thinly stretched police force. Cameron was questioned by Labour leader Ed Miliband over police cuts.

