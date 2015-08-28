VIDEO: A guy on a Segway ran over Usain Bolt after he won the 200m

Moments after Usain Bolt re-established himself as the best sprinter in the world with a dominant win the in the 200 meters, a cameraman at the World Championships took him out.

As Bolt strutted along the track carrying a Jamaican flag and waving to fans, a cameraman on a Segway tried to go around Bolt, presumably to get a better view.

It all goes wrong when the camerman tried to off-road with his Segway, popping one wheel up onto the curb in an attempt to get around Bolt. Segways are many things — sports utility vehicles are not one of them:

Another angle:





As Kareem Sreete-Thomp notes, those are expensive legs! It would have been disastrous if Bolt had been seriously injured 12 months before the Olympics, coming off a dominant World Championships in which he’s proven he’s still at the top of his game.

Hopefully the cameraman was OK, too, as the camera smacked him in his head on the way down.

Stear clear of segways, everyone.

