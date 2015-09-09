Shocking video shows a camerawoman tripping a refugee who is carrying a child and running from police

Barbara Tasch

On Tuesday, hundreds of refugees ran from the police as they broke out of registration camp in Hungary, the BBC reports

A video published on Twitter shows how journalists are filming the scene as police officers are chasing refugees and trying to contain them. 

Toward the end of the video one of the camerawoman filming the scene is seen tripping a refugee carrying a child in his arms as he is running away from the police. 

A different video shows the same camerawoman, supposedly a reporter for Hungary’s N1 tv channel, kicking two different refugees as they run from the police. 

The videos have already generated many angry responses on social media. The TV channel has reportedly fired the reporter, releasing a statement on Facebook calling her behaviour unacceptable and saying the case was now closed for them. 

Hungary has had difficulty dealing with the number of refugees coming into the country. Last week, thousands of people were sleeping outside the Budapest train station. Tensions have flared as government officials have been refusing to let the refugees onto trains to Germany and Austria before registering them. 

The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has been one of the most vocal anti-refugee politician in Europe, stating last month that the refugees were threatening Europe’s existence

