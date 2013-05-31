Cameras Are About to Get 1000 Times Better At Taking Low-Light Photos

Thanks to a new type of sensor invented at the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, all kinds of cameras are going to become 1000 times better at taking pictures at night and in low-light conditions.

The sensor is made from graphene, the same material found in your average number 2 pencil.

Researchers found that when they arranged the material in a special one-atom thick structure, they were able to make sensors that are not only super sensitive to light but also used 10 times less energy and are one-fifth the cost of traditional sensors in cameras.

As if the news could not get any better, the researchers claim that the sensors can be made in the same way as the ones currently in use – only the base material has to change.

This means that we can expect cheaper cameras with better battery life to come out with this new technology in only a few years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.