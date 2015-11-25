Cameras captured the incredible moment a Russian fighter shot down by Turkey plummeted to earth

The Turkish military is claiming that a Russian fighter it shot down near the Syrian border had been in Turkish airspace and had not responded to warnings.

Russia has confirmed it lost one of its jets, believed to be an Su-27.

Turkish TV station Haberturk posted this incredible footage of the Russian Su-27 fighter plummeting to earth.

#SONDAKİKA!

Türkmen Dağı'nın yakınına savaş uçağı düştü…

Uçağın düşme anını Habertürk TV ekibi görüntüledihttps://t.co/PCUK9Z6RTA — Habertürk TV (@HaberturkTV) November 24, 2015

It also posted images of what are believed to be the two crew from the Russian jet descending in their parachutes after evacuating.

Türk jetlerinin düşürdüğü belirtilen uçağın pilotları paraşütle böyle atladı https://t.co/cb6fKmZZU4 — Habertürk TV (@HaberturkTV) November 24, 2015

And photo agency Anadolu tweeted these incredible hi-res photos of the plane trailing fire as it fell to the ground.

[Galeri – Video] Türk hava sahasını ihlal eden Rus savaş uçağı düşürüldü https://t.co/qx2a08ku1p pic.twitter.com/J6fXHLKMwq — ANADOLU AJANSI (@anadoluajansi) November 24, 2015

The Sukhoi Su-27 is Russia’s answer to the US Air Force’s F-15 Eagle and is a highly manoeuvrable air superiority fighter.

The Russian defence ministry says the plane was on a bombing mission in Syria and did not leave Syrian airspace.

Russia has been bombing rebel positions in Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.