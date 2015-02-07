It turns out those cameras on top of the mystery Apple van COULD be used for a self driving car

We’re learning more about Apple’s mystery van that’s been seen driving around San Francisco.

It turns out the car does have the equipment to be a self-driving car, but it’s probably just used for mapping, according to a Wired report.

Here’s what you need to know:

The van is definitely registered to Apple

Apple hired a roboticist from Yale in 2013

Apple is hiring robotics engineers to work “in a unique development team”

Dhruv Batra, an assistant professor UVA, said Apple’s van has “the necessary equipment to be a self-driving vehicle”

Registering the van so clearly to Apple could be an attempt to drum up PR buzz or misdirect the public

It’s most likely a mapping car to improve Apple Maps

Apple could just be surveying local roads with the van, and we could be getting way ahead of ourselves

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.