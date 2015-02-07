It turns out those cameras on top of the mystery Apple van COULD be used for a self driving car

Sam Colt
Apple van cameras street viewClaycord

We’re learning more about Apple’s mystery van that’s been seen driving around San Francisco.

It turns out the car does have the equipment to be a self-driving car, but it’s probably just used for mapping, according to a Wired report.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • The van is definitely registered to Apple
  • Apple hired a roboticist from Yale in 2013
  • Apple is hiring robotics engineers to work “in a unique development team”
  • Dhruv Batra, an assistant professor UVA, said Apple’s van has “the necessary equipment to be a self-driving vehicle”
  • Registering the van so clearly to Apple could be an attempt to drum up PR buzz or misdirect the public
  • It’s most likely a mapping car to improve Apple Maps
  • Apple could just be surveying local roads with the van, and we could be getting way ahead of ourselves

