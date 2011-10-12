Two Cameraman Got In A Fistfight Outside Of The NBA Lockout Meeting Last Night

Ariel Sandler

Word of the NBA lockout extending into the regular season has many people on edge.

While it’s unclear exactly why these two cameramen decided to “fight,” there were tweets yesterday evening identifying a growing struggle between cameramen and photographers jockeying for position for the post-meeting press conferences.

Note the great suggestion around the :40 mark that this is how David Stern and Billy Hunter should settle the lockout. 

(video via @alexkennedynba via charged.fm)

