MAIL HACK: Watch The Amazing Journey This Disposable Camera Took To Hawaii

Photo: Matthew McVickar

Matthew McVickar lives and works in Hawaii, and in his spare time, he likes to conduct experiments with mail.For example, he built an awesome piece of “cameramail” that prompts postal workers to take a picture with it before it goes to its next destination.



McVickar put the photos on his Flickr account so everyone could see what package goes through when it’s mailed.

