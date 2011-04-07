iPhone Photo App Camera+ Generates Over $1.8 Million In Sales

Photo: Flickr

Camera+, the photography enhancement app for iPhone, just sold its two millionth app. John Casasanta, founder of Tap Tap Tap, the company behind Camera+, released some sales figures and charts on the company blog.Casasanta says the app went from one million sales to two million in less than three months. At $0.99 a download, this means the app has earned Tap Tap Tap a net of $1.8 million. In-app purchase of the “I Heart Retro” filter pack also earned an additional $70,000 over four and a half months.



According to Casasanta, they’re currently holding steady at roughly 160,000 sales per week. If the app continues to sell at that rate, they’ll hit three million in less than a month and a half.

But Casasanta wrote that “with the volatility of the App Store, our fortune could change in a heartbeat. The one thing you learn to count on as an iPhone app developer is not to count on future sales based on past performance.”

(We were curious about the empty section with spooky eyes in the first chart. All we could find referencing it was a comment on the blog post that read, “It was pretty crappy times these days when you guys disappeared for 4 months and haven’t reply to any of your pissed customers at all. And I still remember that feeling.”)

