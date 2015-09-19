This camera fixes the most cliché thing about taking photos

If you’ve ever tried to take a photo at a tourist spot, you know how difficult it is to get a unique photo. Artist & Designer Philipp Schmitt designed the Camera Rejecta with this in mind. The 3-D printed prototype uses gps to prevent you from taking photos in a highly photographed area.

