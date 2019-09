A camera found on the body of a young Libyan soldier was obtained by Al Jazeera.



Qaddafi’s soldiers are shown entering Benghazi on the day of the big attack. They shout: “Kill them all! Show them no mercy!”

Other footage shows soldiers punching and shooting captured rebels.

