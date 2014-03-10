There's A Camera App For Android That Secretly Signs You Up For A Paid Messaging Service

Avast Avast posted a picture of the app on the company blog.

A night vision video recording app for Android called Cámara Visión Nocturna has been secretly signing people up for a paid messaging service according to Fast Company.

Antivirus software company Avast announced it discover the flaw when the firm noticed the app was asking permission for unusual tasks such as sending and receiving messages along with accessing certain accounts.

The app would access someone’s phone number through a messaging service like WhatsApp and then send that information to a server signing that person up for this unnamed messaging service.

At first, people would be automatically charged €2 ($2.80) but some users noticed they were being charged up to €36 ($50) a month.

Avast’s Chief Technical Officer Ondřej Vlček explained to Fast Company how the fees could escalate that high:

“The following month the same process starts again and the user can be charged the same amount again.”

If you are one of the unfortunate people who downloaded it, Avast’s software can quickly detect the program and remove it.

