America's Second Most Violent City Is Firing Half Its Police Department

The second most violent city in America just approved plans to layoff half its police force, according to NBC New York.



Camden, N.J. will fire one in four city workers on Jan. 18, including half of police.

This comes just days after Newark, N.J. fired 167 police officers, which marked the biggest force reduction in 32 years.

Camden was named the second most violent city based FBI crime data that came out last week. Newark was named the 23 most violent city in America.

