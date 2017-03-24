A shocking new study just disproved the 130-year-old theory about where dinosaurs came from

A study, recently published in Nature, is the first to seriously question dinosaur evolution. Where and when did the first dinosaurs appear on Earth? For the last 130 years, scientists thought dinosaurs evolved 230 million years ago on an ancient continent called Gondwana. But this new study claims neither the time nor the place is right. What we thought we knew about the first dinosaurs is completely wrong.

