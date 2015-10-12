Scientists have created a 'mother' robot that breeds 'child' robots better than humans can

Scientists at University of Cambridge have developed a robot that breeds successive generations of robots, each one performing better than the previous one. The “mother” robot is able to detect which traits were successful and which ones were not, and to eliminate the negative traits.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Reuters.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.