HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Custom-Built Party Villa In California Is A Steal At $6.9 Million

Photo: Thomas Ploch

A property perfect for any entertainment mogul just hit the market for $6.9 million. The 12,000-square-foot custom-made residence in Camarillo, Calif. has a recording studio and space to fit about 300 people comfortably for a party.



Don Boehm, of Estate Design and Construction Inc, started building the ornate property in 2007. He moved in the next year, and has enjoyed the perks of a spa, recording studio, and a massage parlor within his home.

The home, better known as Villa Boehm, sits on 2.75 acres of land. It has five bedrooms, and six bathrooms.

“The first thing you notice when you enter is the grandness,” said Janet Caminite, the listing agent on the property. “The home has a lot of unique stone and mosaic tiling. All of the wood that is in the house is hand cared, and Don (Boehm) did the crown moulding himself.”

