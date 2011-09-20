Cam Newton Is The First Player Ever To Throw For 400 Yards Twice In His Rookie Season

Photo: AP Images

Cam Newton’s NFL career got off to a bit of a rough start. Once the NFL lockout ended, it turned out Newton was the biggest loser, as the new Collective Bargaining Agreement may have cost the NFL’s top draft pick more than $25 million.And despite some doubts about his ability to be a successful NFL quarterback, Newton came out firing in week 1, passing for a record 422 yards in his pro debut.



And when week two rolled around, Newton did the unthinkable; he exceeded his week one total, throwing for 432 yards and one touchdown.

In doing so, Newton became the first player to ever throw for 400 yards twice in his rookie season. He is also just the 11th quarterback to have multiple 400 yard games in the same season since 2000.

And with 14 games left in the season, Newton has an opportunity to join a very select group. With one more 400 yard game this season, Newton will join Dan Marino as the only players to ever have more than two 400 yard games in the same season. Marino had three 400 yard games in 1984 and four in his record-setting 1984 season.

After Newton struggled in the preseason, there were plenty of doubters. But after back-to-back 400 yard performances, Newton has made it clear that he is here and he is the real deal.

