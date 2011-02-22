Cam Newton Will Finally Get Paid For All Those Under Armour Logos

Photo: AP

Cam Newton spent the entire 2010 season as both a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and as a throwing, walking, and running billboard for Under Armour.But while Auburn University took in nearly $11 million for those uniform advertisements, Newton got a scholarship and expenses.



Fair deal? Maybe, maybe not. But now Newton will finally get his slice of the Under Armour pie.

Newton has signed a shoe and apparel deal with Under Armour. While terms of the deal were not released, it is believed to be the largest deal ever for a rookie and Newton will earn more than $1 million per season.

And if Newton continues to climb up the NFL Mock Drafts, as he has done in the past week, Newton may once again be underpaid.

Newton will join Tom Brady, Ray Lewis, Miles Austin, and Devin Hester as one of the most recognisable NFL players to endorse the Under Armour brand.

In other sports, players that wear the interlocking “UA” include Michael Phelps, Jose Reyes, and skier Lindsey Vonn.

