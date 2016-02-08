Cam Newton storms out of post-game press conference following Super Bowl loss

The Denver Broncos stunned the NFL world, beating the Carolina Panthers handedly in the Super Bowl 24-10, in a game that the Broncos seemingly dominated from beginning to end.

Needless to say, Cam Newton was not happy during his post-game press conference. But how unhappy he was, was a bit jarring.

After ignoring several questions and barely answering serveral others, Newton abruptly ended his session with the media by getting up and walking out.

Here are the final 2+ minutes of the press conference, sped up, where Cam just looks completely dejected and that he would rather be anywhere else.

It is understandable that Cam is not happy, but this is not a good look for the new face of the NFL. As Marshall Faulk of the NFL Network noted moments later, Newton will learn and will handle this better in the future.

