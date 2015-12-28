Cam Newton scrambles for first down while carrying 5 defenders on his back

Cam Newton added another incredible play to his MVP-calibre season.

While trying to bring the Carolina Panthers to 15-0 this season, Newton scrambled for a first down, breaking several tackles from the Atlanta Falcons, at one point carrying five defenders on his back.



Here’s another angle of the stellar effort:



While he breaks the two tackles early in the run, with the first hit coming right at the line of scrimmage, he powers through several defenders at once while stretching to get the first down.

Unfortunately for Newton and the Panthers, the series didn’t end well. Cam got sacked on the next play, nearly threw an interception later, and the Panthers eventually had to punt the ball.

Nonetheless, it’s this exceptional effort and athleticism that’s likely to earn Cam his the MVP this season.

