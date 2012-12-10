Cam Newton Front-Flips Into The Endzone After A 72-Yard TD Run, Announcer Gus Johnson Goes Nuts

The Carolina Panthers beat the one-loss Atlanta Falcons 30-20 today, and it was all thanks to Cam Newton.



In the third quarter, Newton took a QB read to the house in an electric 72-yard TD run that reminded us of the guy who set the league on fire as a rookie last year. Gus Johnson, the perpetually excited Fox announcer, just happened to be calling the game, and he was appropriately amped up.

This is a lost year for the Panthers, but if they can put together a couple of solid weeks here in the last month of the season, they’ll have some excitement around the team going into 2013:

