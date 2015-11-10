Cam Newton was reported to stadium police after he took a Packers fan's $500 sign meant for his 'man room'

Grant Halverson/Getty Cam Newton didn’t like a Packers sign hanging in the Panthers’ stadium.

Not everything is going so well for Cam Newton after helping the Panthers beat the Green Bay Packers to continue their undefeated campaign.

According to Paul Woolverton of the Fayetteville Observer, Mike Dobs, a North Carolina-based Packers fan, reported Newton to stadium police after Newton took a sign the man had made to show his support for the Packers.

Woolverton also contacted Panthers management about the incident and is reportedly giving them 48 hours before taking further action

Dobs said he paid $US500 to have the eight-foot-long sign made for his “man room” and brought it to the stadium in hopes of getting seen on TV.

Here’s the banner Cam Newton ripped down before the game pic.twitter.com/j4P8dEqz5c

— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 9, 2015

Dobs said, “I was just shocked, shocked. It went from a fun event to I was disgusted. … We thought he was going to sign our banner — we were happy to see him — and he ripped it out of our hands.” Dobs reportedly obtained permission from the Panthers to bring the banner into the stadium.

And here’s Cam walking away with the banner after ripping it down (via @connorcase15) pic.twitter.com/N0HpE2Us9G

— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 9, 2015

Newton reportedly said after the game:

“You’re not gonna sell a Whopper at a McDonalds, know what I’m sayin’?” … “That don’t match. I feel it’s my due diligence to protect this house. We played in Green Bay last year and I didn’t see no ‘Panther Country’ signs up there.”

According to Woolverton, a Panthers official said they will try to make it up to Dobs after the banner was reportedly destroyed.

It’s unclear whether Newton will face punishment for taking the sign.

