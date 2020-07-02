Boston radio hosts said Bill Belichick won't 'allow' Cam Newton to celebrate on the field, but the Patriots coach has already said he is pro-celebration

Grant Halverson/Getty Cam Newton.

Boston sports radio show “Felger and Mazz” argued during a segment on Wednesday about whether New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would allow new quarterback Cam Newton to celebrate on the field.

The hosts, Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti, said Newton should not be able to “dab” or do his Superman celebrating, saying, “They don’t want you doing that here.”

A clip from the docuseries “A Football Life,” however, showed Belichick encouraging players to celebrate, saying the emotion could intimidate opponents.

Some in the sports world criticised the segment, saying it had racial undertones.

A segment on the Boston sports radio show “Felger and Mazz” about Cam Newton’s celebrations drew criticism from some in the sports world on Wednesday.

Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown.

Newton, who signed with the New England Patriots on Sunday, has a history of celebrating when he reaches the end zone.

The hosts, Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti, argued that Newton won’t be allowed to celebrate under the notoriously strict head coach Bill Belichick.

“Even something as simple and seemingly innocuous as the dabbing, the Superman-ing, all the celebrating and the showboating on the field – they don’t want you doing that here,” Felger said. “Cam Newton has celebrated more than any player in the league, maybe, over the last decade … you think he’ll be able to take it?”

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Bill Belichick.

Massarotti said he thinks Belichick will give Newton a pass, arguing that quarterbacks get more leeway than players of other positions.

“I hope he doesn’t. I like that about the Patriots,” Felger said, adding “I like that they don’t ride each other like ponies after touchdowns or whatever.”

The hosts incorrectly said former tight end Rob Gronkowski was not allowed to celebrate. Gronkowski was renowned for celebrating touchdowns by spiking the ball into the ground and dancing. Former quarterback Tom Brady also frequently ran to the end zones and sidelines, throwing his fist and yelling, “Let’s go!”

“This guy is who he is,” Massarotti said of Newton, arguing that it would be Belichick’s “fault” if Newton celebrated a play.

“No Superman,” Felger said. “I don’t wanna see Superman. Bill doesn’t wanna see Superman. He doesn’t want you taunting the opponent like that.”

Felger & Mazz (@985TheSportsHub) discuss how Bill Belichick will deal with Cam Newton's on-field celebrations. You probably won't make it through this entire clip. pic.twitter.com/1CcLXvsplK — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) July 1, 2020

However, Belichick has previously said he likes to see players celebrate and show emotion. One Twitter user shared a clip of Belichick in the docuseries “A Football Life” admonishing his team for not playing with joy.

“You should be excited when you make a play,” Belichick said in the series. “Hell, look at all the work you put into it, all the time that you’ve spent, the practice [that went] into it. And to go out there in a game, competitively, and execute it well and make a play, you should be excited about it. And your teammates should be excited too.”

As clips of the Patriots offence and defence played, Belichick said players showing emotion and togetherness intimidated opponents.

Here’s Belichick’s thoughts on celebrations. I’m sure Felger or Mazz didn’t take the time to watch “A Football Life” of the guy that’s been the head football coach of the NFL team in their market the entire time they’ve been on air.pic.twitter.com/G8RS0lKTaA — Matt McDonough (@McDTwin1) July 1, 2020

Some in the NFL world criticised the segment, suggesting it had racial undertones.

Cam’s celebrations are pretty mild-mannered relative to others, no? I mean, what about Brady going in LFG mode? Or Gronk doing all his variations of spikes? I don’t have a problem with any of it, just with this jabroni going in on Newton. Wonder why… https://t.co/qNufPqgDVd — Griffin Adams (@GriffDoug) July 1, 2020

WOW these clowns, how embarrassing I’ve heard a lot of nonsense about Cam but these guys… wait till you watch this. The NE community is LUCKY to have Cam. He brings joy to fans & serves his community…unlike these two. (to be clear I added the highlights to their audio) pic.twitter.com/7gUpGEpIpb — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 1, 2020

This is absurd. Cam is an absolute delight. He gives footballs to delighted children when he scores. Way to cement the stereotype that Boston sports fans are only happy when they're unhappy. https://t.co/QEOIt0KnnX — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 1, 2020

The hot take that Bill Belichick won't let Cam Newton celebrate ignores the fact that Patriots players routinely celebrate https://t.co/nYcidcz31Z — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio argued that Newton’s celebrations will continue as usual, “And Belichick won’t have an issue with any of it.”

