Cam Newton unveiled his new touchdown celebration against the Broncos in the season opener

The dab has been retired.
Cam Newton said he would have a new touchdown celebration for the 2016 season and it didn’t take long for him to use it.
Newton scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter of the season opener against the Broncos. The only thing left was to do his new dance, one that is a bit more subdued than his dab celebration, but is still punctuated with his “Superman” move.
