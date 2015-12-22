Cam Newton is a touchdown machine

The Carolina Panthers improved to 14-0 on Sunday, with their 38-35 win over the New York Giants. While there is still debate as to just how good the Panthers are, what should have the rest of the NFL worried is that Cam Newton has only recently caught fire.

After a slow start to the season, numbers-wise, Newton is now rolling and leads all quarterbacks with 40 total touchdowns this season (passing, rushing, and receiving), two more than Tom Brady. It is those total touchdowns that show just how dominant Newton has been in his career.

Since his rookie season (2011), only Drew Brees (193), Aaron Rodgers (176), and Tom Brady (176) have more total touchdowns than Newton (155). That’s pretty good company. In fact, Newton’s 40 rushing touchdowns over the last five seasons rank third among all players, behind only Marshawn Lynch (51), and Adrian Peterson (43).

