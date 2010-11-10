Cam Newton Implicated In Cheating Scandal While At Florida

FOX Sports reports that Cameron Newton, the quarterback for No. 2 Auburn, was involved in three separate instances of academic cheating when he was student at Florida in 2007 and 2008.



The accusation comes a week after ESPN revealed that there is an ongoing NCAA investigation into Newton’s recruiting. Mississippi State officials claim they were solicited for money in exchange for Newton’s commitment.

The Fox report claims that Newton violated the university’s honour code when he put his name on another student’s paper before turning it in. Then after being caught, he turned in a second paper that had been purchased off the internet.

Newton left Florida after he was arrested for stealing another student’s laptop. He spent a year at a junior college in Texas before transferring to Auburn.

The Tigers are currently fighting for a spot in the BCS Championship game. They host Georgia on Saturday.

