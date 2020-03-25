Cam Newton's NFL future is suddenly up in the air after being cut by the Panthers just 5 years removed from his MVP season

Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Cam Newton played just two games in 2019 because of a foot injury.

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly going to release Cam Newton.

Newton is just five seasons removed from his MVP season, and was productive in 2018 before being limited by a shoulder injury and missing all but 2 games in 2019 with a foot injury.

Some think Newton will linger on the open market, as few teams have open spots for quarterbacks and teams can’t visit Newton in-person to check on his health.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Carolina Panthers are expected to release quarterback Cam Newton soon, according to multiple reports, ending an era for the Panthers and sending Newton into the unknown.

The move doesn’t come as a total surprise. The Panthers announced earlier in the offseason that they were allowing Newton to seek a trade to a new team. Newton disputed on social media that he was seeking a trade, saying the Panthers “forced” him into this.

Newton played just two games last season before being shut down with a foot injury that required surgery in December. He played through a shoulder injury in 2018 and missed the final two weeks of the season.

The Panthers have made big changes this offseason, hiring Matt Rhule to replace Ron Rivera at head coach and recently signing Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $US63 million contract.

Still, Newton is just 30, five seasons removed from an MVP year and Super Bowl appearance with the Panthers. He hasn’t reached those same heights since, but prior to his shoulder injury in 2018, he was putting together one of his most efficient seasons, with a career-best 67.9% completion and 7.2 yards-per-attempt average.

It’s unclear where Newton goes from here. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, in a sign of the times, the Panthers were able to get a fifth-round pick for backup quarterback Kyle Allen, who started in Newton’s place last year and threw for 3,332 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. The Panthers were unable to trade Newton.

NBC’s Peter King wrote that Newton’s trade market was limited, in part, because “no one knows what to expect” from him, post-injury.

Newton is hitting the market at one of the worst times. There are few quarterback jobs open now, particularly with Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Bridgewater, and Nick Foles all changing teams. The New England Patriots have an obvious opening, but no one is sure of their plan going into the season; they may be content to stick with Brian Hoyer and Jarett Stidham as their quarterbacks. Other teams with obvious holes, like the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, are likely looking to the draft for future stars.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has also thrown free agency for a loop. With travel restricted, teams haven’t been able to meet players in-person or give physicals. In some cases, they have done it remotely. King reported, for instance, that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a physician they knew in New York to do Brady’s physical.

But teams will likely want to meet Newton in-person to understand his physical condition. Ben Volin of The Boston Globe suggested that may mean Newton lingers on the market for a while.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.