What Scandal? Cam Newton Looks Like He Could Be The First Pick In The NFL Draft*

UPDATE: Newton might want to be a little more careful about what he says. He just told SI’s Peter King, “I see myself not only as a football player, but an entertainer and icon.” That’s not the end of the world, but it’s a quip that NFL teams won’t be impressed with.



EARLIER: Whatever may have happened during Cam Newton’s recruitment doesn’t seem to matter anymore.

Newton’s monster senior year combined with impressive offseason workouts have catapulted his draft stock to the top of the first round.

Now, he’s no longer a potential top-15 pick: there’s growing sentiment that Newton could go first overall.

In fact, NFL.com’s Gil Brandt said “It would shock me… if he’s not the first player picked.”

ESPN draft gurus Todd McShay and Mel Kiper, Jr. have slowly been bumping Newton up their own draft boards, and the consensus seems to be that there’s no way he lasts past the Redskins at pick No. 10.

The Panthers’ (who hold the first pick in the draft) interest in Newton is unclear. Carolina needs a quarterback and was reportedly sold on Andrew Luck, but the team hasn’t revealed its intentions since Luck announced that he wasn’t entering the draft.

We won’t know exactly where Newton will be drafted until late April, but it’s amazing that a kid that was so shrouded in controversy just a couple months ago now looks like a decent bet to be snatched up first overall in the NFL Draft.

