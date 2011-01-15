Cam Newton and Nick Fairley To Enter The NFL Draft*

Photo: AP

UPDATE: Teammate Nick Fairley will join him.EARLIER: Today is the day that underclassmen must declare their intention for the NFL Draft. (They have until Tuesday to change their mind and go back to college)



The biggest name of the year, Cameron Newton, will be among those called this April. The Heisman Trophy winner and national championship quarterback will be leaving Auburn to go pro.

Here’s where we think he might end up.

His teammate, and possible No. 1 pick, Nick Fairley will announce his decision later today

Check back here as we get updates >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.