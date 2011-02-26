Cowboys Show Interest In Cam Newton, But They'll Never Get Him

Photo: AP

The Cowboys know they have drastic changes to make following an embarrassing season and owner Jerry Jones almost always is looking to drum up fan interest. So the news that Dallas plans to interview Newton at the Scouting Combine and is “clearly intrigued” by Newton, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortenson, shouldn’t be surprising.But realistically, Dallas has no real hope of landing No. 2.



First of all, the Cowboys still have Tony Romo. The QB has displayed loads of talent, but he also has a penchant for throwing interceptions and the team’s confidence in him may be starting to dwindle. Still, he’ll get at least one more season to prove himself.

Newton is exactly the type of player that Jones would love to have, but in reality Jones’s Cowboys aren’t picking quite high enough to have a shot at the coveted quarterback. The Cowboys pick at No. 9, far beyond where Newton is now projected to go, and more than a couple teams ahead of the Cowboys are considering taking quarterbacks.

Dallas has never been afraid to make a big splash, so maybe it should be a little more surprising if the Cowboys weren’t showing interest in Cam Newton. But there are too many obstacles in the way for this to actually happen.

