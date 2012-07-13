Cam Newton Is Charging Panthers Fans More Than $100 Dollars For An Autograph This Weekend

Photo: AP

The Carolina Panthers are a team on the rise thanks to the outstanding play of Cam Newton, who revived the franchise as a rookie and threw for over 4,000 yards.Fans in Charlotte can meet Newton Saturday at SouthPark Mall and ask for an autograph — but it’ll come at a hefty cost.



Newton will sign a photograph for $125 dollars, a football for $150 or a jersey for $175, according to the Charlotte Observer.

That just covers the signature, though. If you want a personalised message, it’s an extra $50 bucks.

The money doesn’t all go to Newton — the signing is run by GT Sports Marketing, which has a contract with Newton for multiple autograph sessions.

For-profit autograph signings are common practice for high-profile athletes and Newton isn’t the only player making a few extra dollars from his signature, but you still have to feel for Panthers fans.

(h/t Pro Football Talk)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.