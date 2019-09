Cam Newton’s NFL career is off to a great start.



He hit vetern receiver Steve Smith on an impressive deep ball for his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals today.

His Panthers are current tied with the Cardinals late in the first half in Arizona.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.