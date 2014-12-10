Cam Newton Taken To Hospital After Car Crash

Tony Manfred

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was taken to the hospital after a car wreck in Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

WBTV reports that Newton suffered no major injuries and was hospitalized as a precaution. He was “conscious and smiling” on the scene, the Observer reports.

According to reports, the crash involved Newton’s truck and one other vehicle. Newton’s truck was flipped on its side, and he was photographed being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Dianne Gallagher of NBC Charlotte tweeted, “An officer on scene said he thought everyone would be ok… But could not elaborate be on extent of injuries if any & hadnt spoken with medic.”

From a Sporting News reporter:

 

The damage to his truck was extensive:

Newton is conscious, and smiling, but the extent of injuries are unknown:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.