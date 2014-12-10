Cam Newton Taken To Hospital After Car Crash

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was taken to the hospital after a car wreck in Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

WBTV reports that Newton suffered no major injuries and was hospitalized as a precaution. He was “conscious and smiling” on the scene, the Observer reports.

According to reports, the crash involved Newton’s truck and one other vehicle. Newton’s truck was flipped on its side, and he was photographed being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Dianne Gallagher of NBC Charlotte tweeted, “An officer on scene said he thought everyone would be ok… But could not elaborate be on extent of injuries if any & hadnt spoken with medic.”

From a Sporting News reporter:

CMFD says one passenger in each vehicle. Witness says other car pulled out in front of Cam. Says Cam’s truck car “flipped at least 3 times.”

The damage to his truck was extensive:

Cam Newton on a stretcher. Just loaded in ambulance pic.twitter.com/TP7rSRKXua

Cam Newton’s car overturned just above I 277 pic.twitter.com/i5UjckyfbF

Other car involved in Cam Newton accident pic.twitter.com/oE6AVF5kcw

Newton is conscious, and smiling, but the extent of injuries are unknown:

Cam Newton is conscious and smiling after crash in uptown Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/tx6R9qisSh

