Cam Newton Could Have Been Ejected For Chest-Bumping A Referee

Cam Newton got in some trouble today when he bumped a ref after a sack in the third quarter against the Raiders.



Immediately after the play, important NFL people like SI’s Peter King and Fox’s Mike Pereira jumped on Twitter and said he should have been ejected.

Cam Newton should be thrown out of the game for touching the ref. It’s a rule. — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) December 23, 2012

Cam Newton is lucky he didn’t get ejeceted. The referee must have not felt the contact was severe enough. It’s not automatic. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) December 23, 2012

It looked accidental and inconsequential to our eyes. But we guess he technically could have gotten tossed?

You decide:

Photo: Fox

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.