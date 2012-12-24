Cam Newton Could Have Been Ejected For Chest-Bumping A Referee

Tony Manfred

Cam Newton got in some trouble today when he bumped a ref after a sack in the third quarter against the Raiders.

Immediately after the play, important NFL people like SI’s Peter King and Fox’s Mike Pereira jumped on Twitter and said he should have been ejected.

It looked accidental and inconsequential to our eyes. But we guess he technically could have gotten tossed?

You decide:

cam newton chestbump gif

Photo: Fox

